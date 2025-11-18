Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel marks 10 years of Kalinganagar, sets sights on 16 mtpa capacity

Tata Steel marks 10 years of Kalinganagar, sets sights on 16 mtpa capacity

Tata Steel's Kalinganagar plant completes a decade with over ₹50,000 crore invested, expanding from 3 to 8 mtpa and now targeting 16 mtpa as the company deepens its long-term footprint in Odisha

Tata Steel's Kalinganagar complex
Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar complex
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar complex marked its tenth year of operations on Tuesday, having drawn close to Rs 50,000 crore in investment – the largest organic capacity expansion in the company’s history. This is poised to grow as the steelmaker has in its sights a capacity of 16 million tonne per annum (mtpa) in the future.
 
How has Kalinganagar transformed Tata Steel’s presence in Odisha?
 
The company said that the establishment of Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) holds a unique place in the history of Tata Steel.
 
For many years, the rich mineral resources of Odisha primarily served as raw material sources for its plant in Jamshedpur – the century-old home for the steelmaker.
 
TSK fundamentally altered the dynamic by bringing large-scale steel production directly into Odisha, the company said. From an initial capacity of 3 mtpa commissioned in 2015, Tata Steel Kalinganagar expanded to 8 mtpa by commissioning India’s largest blast furnace in September 2024.
 
What does Tata Steel’s leadership say about a decade of TSK?
 
Commenting on a decade of TSK, T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel, said, “For all of us at Tata Steel, Kalinganagar holds a very special place in our hearts. It represents a new era — one where we combined a century of experience with a vision for the future, creating a living blueprint for Indian manufacturing.”
 
He added, “Kalinganagar tested our resilience, teamwork and faith, and each time, our people rose to the occasion. Over the past decade, Kalinganagar has demonstrated how growth, technology and sustainability can work in harmony to build lasting value.”
 
What role does Kalinganagar play in India’s industrial strategy?
 
The company also said that TSK plays a crucial role in India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat story by producing over 100 different types of high-quality steel, significantly reducing the nation’s import dependence.
 
The future holds even greater promise for Tata Steel Kalinganagar as it is poised to become a 16 mtpa complex – continuing to innovate, grow and uplift the lives of countless individuals, it added.
 
What challenges did Tata Steel face in building Kalinganagar?
 
Getting to this point wasn’t easy for Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar. It had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government for an integrated steel plant in 2004, but the plant was commissioned nearly a decade after, as a police firing in 2006 over land acquisition claimed lives and set the project back.
 
How large is Tata Steel’s current footprint in Odisha?
 
Tata Steel’s current investment footprint in Odisha, however, stretches beyond the Kalinganagar complex. Over the past decade, the state has emerged as the company’s largest investment destination in India, attracting more than Rs 1 trillion in cumulative spending, acquisitions included.
 
In 2018, the company had acquired Bhushan Steel under India’s insolvency law. The acquisition gave the steel major a 5.6 mt plant at Meramandali at a site spread across 2,000 acres. In 2022, the company was declared the winning bidder for Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), an asset owned by central and state public sector undertakings.
 
Neelachal, Kalinganagar and Meramandali now stand as the three pillars of Tata Steel’s drive to achieve 40 mtpa capacity over the next five to seven years.
 

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

