TCS partners with CEB to modernise bank's reconciliation systems

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) to modernise and automate the bank's reconciliation processes.

TCS will implement its TCS BaNCS for reconciliations platform, leveraging artificial intelligence and automation to streamline complex transactions, improve transparency, and reduce manual effort, according to a regulatory filing.

The new solution will automate the entire reconciliation lifecycle, providing real-time visibility and faster processing for the CEB.

"With the deployment of TCS BaNCS, the CEB will be able to gain significant efficiency in operations, which gives the bank the ability to operate on a higher scale," Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, Global Head - Financial Solutions at TCS, said.