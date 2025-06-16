HCLTech partners with E.ON to create private cloud infrastructure

HCLTech has entered into a strategic partnership with E.ON, a European energy company, to support the transformation of E.ON’s cloud infrastructure under the terms of the contract.

As part of the multi-year agreement, HCLTech will create a private cloud platform for E.ON and manage its cloud and network infrastructure across global hyperscalers, which operate large-scale cloud data centres.

Headquartered in Germany, E.ON has a distribution network of 1.6 million kilometres and approximately 47 million customers. It is one of Europe’s largest energy companies, focusing on power and gas distribution and sustainable energy solutions across key European markets.

Gert Buitenhuis, Head of Global Technology Platforms at E.ON, said: “Our robust digital foundation with a highly mature cloud and network landscape is a pillar of our transformation. HCLTech is a strong partner to support E.ON in this next phase, delivering transformation at scale, as well as driving value through automation and AI.”

HCLTech will use its AI Force platform to support E.ON in advancing automation and strengthening its cloud and network capabilities as part of its DevOps-driven, product-based transformation. The partnership is intended to support E.ON in implementing predictive operations, enhancing operational processes, and responding to market changes. HCLTech AI Force platform HCLTech's AI Force is a patented GenAI platform that supports the software and IT operations lifecycle using commercial and open-source language models. It includes security scanners, search and summarisation tools, speech recognition for requirements, and agentic workflows for development tasks.

Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President at HCLTech Europe, said: “We are thrilled to partner with E.ON in its cloud transformation journey, leveraging our expertise in cloud and DevOps transformation. This partnership reaffirms HCLTech’s position as a digital transformation leader, delivering cloud solutions to global enterprises.” HCLTech reported consolidated revenues of $13.8 billion for the 12-month period ending March 2025. The company delivers industry-specific solutions across sectors including financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, high tech, semiconductor, telecom and media, retail and CPG, and public services. Tech partnerships Earlier this year, HCLTech partnered with US-based software company UiPath to support global customers in advancing AI-led agentic automation with reduced human intervention. The company was also selected by Volvo Cars as a strategic supplier for engineering services, expanding its existing collaboration in digital and product lifecycle management to deliver end-to-end engineering solutions.