Reliance Industries sells 8.5 mn shares of Asian Paints for ₹1,876 cr

The share sale came days after Reliance Industries offloaded 3.50 crore equity shares or 3.64 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Asian Paints

Reliance
Shares of Asian Paints increased 1.21 per cent to close at Rs 2,241 apiece on the NSE. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:49 PM IST
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Monday sold 85 lakh shares of Asian Paints for Rs 1,876 crore through an open market transaction.

The share sale came days after Reliance Industries offloaded 3.50 crore equity shares or 3.64 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Asian Paints on Thursday.

According to the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Reliance Industries through its affiliate Siddhant Commercials Pvt Ltd disposed of 85 lakh shares, representing a 0.88 per cent stake in Asian Paints.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 2,207 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,875.95 crore.

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) bought these shares at the same price. With the acquisition of shares, ICICI Prudential MF's holding in Asian Paints rose to 2.12 per cent from 1.24 per cent.

Shares of Asian Paints increased 1.21 per cent to close at Rs 2,241 apiece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Reliance IndustriesAsian Paintsshares

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

