Vishal Mega Mart promoter to sell 10% stake via block deal to raise $588 mn

Vishal Mega Mart's promoter entity, Samayat Services LLP, is planning to offload approximately 10 per cent of its stake through a block deal, aiming to raise $588 million, Moneycontrol reported, citing industry sources.

"The block deal has been launched. The floor price is ₹110 per share, an 11.9 per cent discount to the last closing price," according to Moneycontrol.

According to the latest stock exchange records, Samayat Services LLP currently owns a 74.5 per cent stake in the fashion-focused hypermarket chain.

The report also stated that Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley are acting as advisors for the block deal.

Vishal Mega Mart Q4 FY25 result Vishal Mega Mart reported a sharp jump in its financial performance for the March 2025 quarter, with net profit climbing 88.03 per cent year-on-year to ₹115.11 crore, up from ₹61.22 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue for the quarter also saw strong growth, rising 23.15 per cent to ₹2,547.89 crore, compared to ₹2,068.93 crore a year earlier. For the full financial year ending March 2025, the retailer posted a 36.81 per cent increase in net profit, which reached ₹631.97 crore, up from ₹461.94 crore in the previous fiscal. Annual revenue also saw a notable rise, growing 20.25 per cent to ₹10,716.35 crore from ₹8,911.95 crore in FY24.