Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / TCS signs 15-year deal with Irish govt to manage pensions of 800K workers

TCS signs 15-year deal with Irish govt to manage pensions of 800K workers

IT services company will provide 'end-to-end digital solution' for automatic enrolment in pension scheme

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.
TCS will utilise its TCS BaNCS platform and ecosystem to enable a seamless enrolment
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Tuesday it has won a 15-year contract from Ireland’s Department of Social Protection to implement and support the country’s new auto enrolment retirement savings scheme known as ‘My Future Fund’.
 
While the financial details of the deal were not disclosed, such long-term contracts are typically categorised as large deals. The India information technology (IT) services company will provide “end-to-end digital solution” for the automatic enrolment of some 800,000 workers in  Ireland.
 
The company will use its TCS BaNCS platform to enable enrolment, record management, and benefit disbursement system. Services will be delivered through TCS’ Global Delivery Centre in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, Ireland.
 
The project follows the passage of the Automatic Enrolment Retirement Savings System Bill in Ireland earlier this year and the completion of a tender process by the Department of Social Protection.
 
“I am pleased to welcome TCS on board as the managed service provider for My Future Fund. TCS has a wealth of relevant experience, having provided similar services in other countries,” said Heather Humphreys, Ireland’s minister for social protection. “My officials and I will work closely with TCS, the revenue commissioners, and payroll software developers to ensure that My Future Fund is delivered on time and to the highest standard.”
 
TCS has experience with similar schemes, notably in the United Kingdom, where it has managed the National Employment Savings Trust (NEST). The company designed a user-friendly, self-service model for NEST, which supports more than 13 million workers’ savings for retirement.

More From This Section

Air India suspends 10 crew members amid protest over revised layover policy

Mahagenco-NTPC emerges as top bidder for Sinnar Thermal at Rs 3,800 crore

Razorpay's Payment Gateway achieves 24% revenue increase in FY24

LG Electronics' FY24 revenue rises 7.5% to Rs 21,352 cr, profit grows 12.3%

JSW Group, Korea's POSCO announce deal to set up steel plant in India

 
“TCS has expertise and experience in delivering critical transformation projects in the UK and Ireland. We will leverage this experience and our knowledge of the market to make the pension system more accessible, transparent, and efficient for workers in Ireland,” said Vivekanand Ramgopal, president, BFSI products & platforms, TCS.
 
My Future Fund scheme will enable thousands of workers to save and invest for their future. The system will benefit employers, operational staff and pensioners by enhancing pension record management, ensuring timely payments, improving scheme finance management, and providing easy digital access to information.
 
“This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for TCS Ireland to apply its deep contextual knowledge and innovation, contributing to a project of national importance that will have a lasting impact,” said Deepak Chaudhari, country head of TCS Ireland. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sitharaman invites Mexican firms to collaborate with startups, institutions

Wipro's hybrid policy: Employees to work from office three days a week

Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms erode by Rs 1.22 trn; TCS, RIL lag

TCS shares slip as brokerages offer mixed outlook, reduce earning estimates

TCS Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 5% to Rs 11,909 cr, revenue up 7.6%

Topics :TCSTata Consultancy ServicesIrelandTata group

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story