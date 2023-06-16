Home / Companies / News / Oracle lays off hundreds of employees at its health unit Cerner: Report

Oracle lays off hundreds of employees at its health unit Cerner: Report

In May, another media report said that Oracle had laid off 3,000 employees at Cerner

BS Web Team New Delhi
Oracle lays off hundreds of employees at its health unit Cerner: Report

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

American software company Oracle on Thursday laid off hundreds of employees, rescinded job offers and cut back open positions within its health unit Cerner, the Insider reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
The company had acquired electronic medical records firm Cerner for $28.3 billion, its biggest ever deal, in December last year.

According to the report, the layoffs were largely due to Cerner's challenging work with the US Department of Veterans Affairs, which hired Cerner to replace its homemade medical records with Cerner's technology.
The laid-off employees will receive severance pay equal to four weeks, one additional week for every year of service and a payout of vacation days, the report added.

In May, another report from the Insider said that Oracle had laid off 3,000 employees at Cerner. Citing a former employee, the report had then said that the layoffs "affected workers across teams, including marketing, engineering, accounting, legal, and product."
On the other hand, Oracle has been cashing in on artificial intelligence (AI) as its Cohere, a competitor to OpenAI, raised $270 million in a funding round last week. Following the announcement, the company's founder Larry Ellison edged past Microsoft founder Bill Gates to land the number four spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ellison is now the world's fourth-richest person, with a staggering $139 billion net worth. Bill Gates' wealth stands at $133 billion. It's the first time Ellison is richer than Gates and ranked above number 5 on the list.
Ellison is the largest stockholder in Oracle and owns 42.9 per cent of its shares. The 78-year-old also owns a 1.5 per cent stake in Elon Musk's Tesla.

Also Read

Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring'

Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

Nearly 200,000 tech employees fired globally in 2023; more layoffs expected

Edtech firm Cuemath lays off 100 employees; founder returns as CEO

In layoff season, social networks are stepping up to help ease the anxiety

iPhone maker Foxconn to start making electric vehicles in India: Report

MEIL group company bags Rs 500 crore order from defence ministry

Microblogging site Koo launches premium feature to start monetising content

Bain Capital sells 0.7% stake in Axis Bank via open market transactions

Glenmark Pharma slashes price of breast cancer drug Trastuzumab

Topics :OracleIT layoffsBS Web ReportsIT-software sectorjob cutsIT job cutsCompanies

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story