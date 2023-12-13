Home / Companies / News / Tech Mahindra launches Populii, platform for gig workers and companies

Tech Mahindra launches Populii, platform for gig workers and companies

Service will list jobs for gig workers and equip businesses with reliable data from trained and qualified candidates

The crowd-sourcing platform will list jobs for gig workers and equip businesses with reliable data from trained and qualified candidates to build artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms.
BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Information technology services major Tech Mahindra on Wednesday launched Populii, a platform that enables gig workers to collaborate with organisations needing hands for micro jobs.

The crowd-sourcing platform will list jobs for gig workers and equip businesses with reliable data from trained and qualified candidates to build artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Gig jobs on Populii will include content rating, data collection, data transcription, and data annotation. It will support enterprises in creating a production-grade machine-learning model, enabling businesses to instantly access a pool of skilled talent.

“Building competitive next-gen AI solutions requires substantial time and tapping into talent beyond traditional workplaces. Populii connects enterprises with skilled gig workers globally, helping enterprises accelerate AI solution creation while reducing costs and boosting productivity. Gig workers get access to top AI projects and flexible earning opportunities. We believe Populii will become the go-to platform for both gig workers and enterprises, fueling innovation and fostering AI success,” said Birendra Sen, business head at business process services, Tech Mahindra.

Populii will have three customer-centric principles -- ‘advise, annotate, acquire -- to help enterprises scan seamlessly and accelerate product development.

Populii is built on the foundation of DataMime, a solution Tech Mahindra acquired in 2020 and which offers customisable workflows for customer-specific requirements on a multitenant secured architecture. Populii’s development is aligned with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance the ‘Human Centric Experience’, with a focus on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

Congress manifesto likely to cite state govts' measures for gig workers

Gig workers in e-commerce companies yet to get platform to voice concerns

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani's salary halves in FY23 to Rs 32 crore

Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices of select models by up to 2% from Jan 1

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Reliance Retail to scale up distribution of clothing under B2B venture

Agritech company Vegrow raises $46 mn in funding round led by GIC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech Mahindragig economy

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story