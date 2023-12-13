Tech Mahindra launches Populii, platform for gig workers and companies

Information technology services major Tech Mahindra on Wednesday launched Populii, a platform that enables gig workers to collaborate with organisations needing hands for micro jobs.

The crowd-sourcing platform will list jobs for gig workers and equip businesses with reliable data from trained and qualified candidates to build artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms.

Gig jobs on Populii will include content rating, data collection, data transcription, and data annotation. It will support enterprises in creating a production-grade machine-learning model, enabling businesses to instantly access a pool of skilled talent.

“Building competitive next-gen AI solutions requires substantial time and tapping into talent beyond traditional workplaces. Populii connects enterprises with skilled gig workers globally, helping enterprises accelerate AI solution creation while reducing costs and boosting productivity. Gig workers get access to top AI projects and flexible earning opportunities. We believe Populii will become the go-to platform for both gig workers and enterprises, fueling innovation and fostering AI success,” said Birendra Sen, business head at business process services, Tech Mahindra.

Populii will have three customer-centric principles -- ‘advise, annotate, acquire -- to help enterprises scan seamlessly and accelerate product development.

Populii is built on the foundation of DataMime, a solution Tech Mahindra acquired in 2020 and which offers customisable workflows for customer-specific requirements on a multitenant secured architecture. Populii’s development is aligned with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance the ‘Human Centric Experience’, with a focus on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.