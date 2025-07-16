Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T Tech Q1 results: Profit remains flat at ₹315.7 crore, revenue up 16%

On a sequential basis, profit rose 1.5 per cent from ₹311.1 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,866 crore during the quarter, up 16.4 per cent year-on-year compared to ₹2,461.9 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹315.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), registering a modest 0.7 per cent increase from ₹313.6 crore in the same period last year (Q1 FY25). On a sequential basis, profit rose 1.5 per cent from ₹311.1 crore in the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), the company said.
 
Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,866 crore during the quarter, up 16.4 per cent year-on-year compared to ₹2,461.9 crore reported in Q1 FY25. However, revenue declined 3.9 per cent from ₹2,982.4 crore in the previous quarter.
 
Shares of L&T Tech closed at ₹4,340 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.
 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

