Teijin, BioVaram sign pact to deliver next-generation medical solutions

Hyderabad-based biotechnology company BioVaram on Thursday said it has signed a MoU with Japan's Teijin Limited to collaborate on expanding usage of Regenerative Medicine products and Implantable medical devices in Japan and India.

BioVaram, the University of Hyderabad incubated startup, is the brand name of the UR Advanced Therapeutics Pvt Ltd (URAT), a release said.

The collaboration aims to expand the reach of Teijin Group's implantable medical devices and regenerative medicine products in India, while also introducing BioVaram's advanced product portfolio to the Japanese market, it said.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Teijin and BioVaram will explore the regulatory approval and commercialisation of SYNFOLIUM?, a cardiovascular repair patch by Teijin Medical Technologies Co, Ltd, in India," it said.

The collaboration will open up opportunities for expanding use of Japan Tissue Engineering Co, Ltd's (part of the Teijin Group) regenerative medicine products in India. The agreement will also lead to the development and commercialisation in Japan of BioVaram technologies, including exosome-based diagnostics and therapeutics, Extracellular Matrix mimics, and bio-derived materials such as Type I atelocollagen. According to Takayuki Nakano, Mission Executive and General Manager, Regenerative Medicine & Implantable Medical Device Division of Teijin Limited: "The partnership with UR Advanced Therapeutics marks a highly significant step toward Teijin's global expansion in the fields of regenerative medicine and implantable medical devices." UR Advanced Therapeutics Founder and CEO Jaganmohan Reddy said the MoU with Teijin Limited reinforces BioVaram's vision to build transformative biotech innovations in India together with global partners.