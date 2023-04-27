IOCL petrol pumps to sell vehicle batteries in new marketing push



The batteries will be produced by the Indian arm of Tesla Power USA, a vehicle battery manufacturer. The company is unrelated to American automotive and clean energy giant Tesla Inc, owned by billionaire Elon Musk. Vehicle batteries of a Gurgaon-based company will be available for sale and servicing at more than 36,000 IOCL petrol pumps in India, the oil marketing company announced on Thursday.



The batteries will be available initially at IOCL fuel pumps in the Delhi-NCR region and later sold in other states. IOCL, the largest OMC in India, said the strategic partnership represents a crucial component of achieving net zero emissions, and the transition to a more sustainable transportation system with distribution of advanced and much reliable batteries. Tesla Power USA and IOCL, the state-run oil marketing company (OMC), said the "national strategic alliance" will bring innovation in battery distribution and sales in India.



This is the first time that automotive batteries will be available on a large scale at petrol pumps (in India), similar to markets in the West, said Kavinder Khurana, managing director of Tesla Power USA. "Tesla Power USA currently has over 5000 distribution points in India that we aim to double in 2023. The addition of IOCL petrol pumps can potentially offer Tesla Power USA distribution reach of over 40,000; the largest for any battery brand in India," he said. The partnership is part of the Tyre Battery Accessories (TBA) concept developed by IOCL which aims to position the company's petrol pumps as the one stop destination for any urgent or regular battery replacement or purchase, said Vigyan Kumar, executive director at IOCL.