Shriram Properties inks JDA for ₹350-cr villa project in South Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties Ltd (SPL), a developer in the mid-market and mid-premium residential segment, has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a nearly 5-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru. The company plans to build an exclusive villa community on the site, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over ₹350 crore.

Located on Bannerghatta Road, the project is scheduled for launch in FY26 and will further enhance SPL’s growing mid-premium housing portfolio, said Akshay Murali, Vice-President – Business Development, Shriram Properties.

What other JDAs has SPL signed recently?

In October, SPL signed a JDA for a premium row housing project in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru, with an estimated GDV of around ₹600 crore. The project spans about seven acres and forms part of a larger 15-acre prime land parcel in North Bengaluru. It is expected to launch in the next financial year (FY27).

In September, the company entered into another JDA for a 6.5-acre plot in North Bengaluru to launch a premium residential project with a GDV potential of about ₹500 crore. The project is located adjacent to the upcoming large state park in Yelahanka and is planned for launch in FY27. What are SPL’s other ongoing developments? In July, the company announced plans to develop a mid-premium gated community project, “Codename: The One”, in Bengaluru’s Electronic City corridor. Scheduled for completion over the next three years, the project will include 340 spacious 2- and 3-bedroom residences spanning an aggregate saleable area of about 500,000 square feet, with an estimated revenue potential exceeding ₹350 crore.