Thomson Reuters Q4 revenue up 5%, raises 2025 organic growth targets

Thomson Reuters reported on Thursday higher fourth-quarter revenue and raised its 2025 organic revenue growth targets.

The Toronto-based content and technology company reported quarterly revenue rising 5 per cent to $1.909 billion, slightly ahead of analyst expectations of $1.907 billion, according to LSEG data.

"2024 marked important progress at Thomson Reuters," said CEO Steve Hasker in a prepared statement.

"Looking ahead to 2025, we continue to focus on investing in content-driven technology that helps professionals make complex decisions with confidence."

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.01. Wall Street expected a profit per share of 96 cents.

Operating profit rose 29 per cent to $722 million, boosted by the sale of FindLaw.

Thomson Reuters said it now expected organic revenue to rise by 7 per cent to 7.5 per cent in 2025 from an earlier range of 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent. The company said it anticipated 7.5 per cent to 8 per cent organic growth in 2026.