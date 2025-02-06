Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Thomson Reuters Q4 revenue up 5%, raises 2025 organic growth targets

The Toronto-based content and technology company reported quarterly revenue rising 5 per cent to $1.909 billion, slightly ahead of analyst expectations of $1.907 billion

The company raised its annualized dividend per share by 10 per cent.
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
Thomson Reuters reported on Thursday higher fourth-quarter revenue and raised its 2025 organic revenue growth targets. 
The Toronto-based content and technology company reported quarterly revenue rising 5 per cent to $1.909 billion, slightly ahead of analyst expectations of $1.907 billion, according to LSEG data. 
"2024 marked important progress at Thomson Reuters," said CEO Steve Hasker in a prepared statement. 
"Looking ahead to 2025, we continue to focus on investing in content-driven technology that helps professionals make complex decisions with confidence." 
The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.01. Wall Street expected a profit per share of 96 cents.
Operating profit rose 29 per cent to $722 million, boosted by the sale of FindLaw. 

Thomson Reuters said it now expected organic revenue to rise by 7 per cent to 7.5 per cent in 2025 from an earlier range of 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent. The company said it anticipated 7.5 per cent to 8 per cent organic growth in 2026. 
The company raised its annualized dividend per share by 10 per cent.   
First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

