Titagarh Rail bags ₹2,481 crore order from MMRDA for Mumbai Metro Line 5

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) on Friday said it has secured a Rs 2,481-crore contract from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the design, manufacture, supply and commissioning of 132 metro coaches and associated systems for Mumbai Metro Line 5.

The contract also includes signalling for 24.9-km of track, telecommunication systems across 16 stations, platform screen doors, depot machinery and five years of comprehensive maintenance, a statement said.

The project covers both Phase 1 (Kapur Bawdi-Kasheli-Dhamankar Naka) and Phase 2 (Dhamankar Naka-Bhiwandi-Kalyan APMC) of the Line 5 corridor.

This is Titagarh Rail Systems' second major order for Mumbai Metro, following its earlier mandate for Line 6, it said.