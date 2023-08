Titagarh Rail Systems bags Rs 350 cr contract for Ahmedabad Metro project

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRL) announced on Wednesday that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a Rs 350-crore contract from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning and training of 30 standard gauge cars.

The standard gauge cars are for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase-II project, an official said.

"The prototype Metro car has to be built in 70 weeks and the entire contract has to be delivered in 94 weeks. The cars will be manufactured at our Uttarpara plant in Hooghly district," Titagarh Rail Systems director (marketing & business development) Prithish Chowdhary told news agency PTI.

GMRC is implementing the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase-II project for Rs 13,500 crore. The project will add 28.2 km of Metro lines to the city's existing network.

Earlier, the Kolkata-based company also received a contract to supply 24 Metro trains for Phase-I of Surat Metro at a contract value of around Rs 850 crore from GMRC.

In addition, TRL is also involved in several other Metro rail projects in the country.