VinFast partners BatX Energies for battery recycling, repurposing in India

Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast on Friday said it has signed an agreement with BatX Energies for high voltage battery recycling and repurposing in India.

BatX Energies is an Indian clean-tech company specialising in battery recycling, rare metal recovery and end-of-life battery repurposing.

Under the agreement, BatX Energies will provide comprehensive high-voltage (HV) battery recycling, material recovery and repurposing services for VinFast India's factory, and after-sales operations, the company said in a statement.

The process will ensure efficient recovery and reintegration of critical materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel into the battery production cycle. This approach supports resource circularity, reduces dependence on mining, and significantly lowers environmental impact, it added.

"This partnership with BatX Energies is a meaningful step toward building a sustainable, circular battery ecosystem in India... By working with BatX, we aim to reduce resource dependency, support national priorities, and set a new benchmark for responsible innovation in electric mobility," VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said. The collaboration aims to drive localised solutions in line with India's fast-evolving EV landscape, the statement said. ALSO READ: Vietnamese EV major VinFast ties up with myTVS to boost after-sales service "Our partnership with VinFast reflects a shared belief in responsible innovation and resource circularity to strengthen the EV battery value chain. By enabling sustainable end-of-life solutions for EV batteries, we are building infrastructure that can grow with the industry and create lasting environmental impact," BatX Energies CEO, Utkarsh Singh said.