Kinetic Green plans to expand business; to launch 3 e-scooters in 18 months

Kinetic Green has partnered with Italy's Torino Design to co-create a new range of ultra-futuristic scooters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:36 PM IST
Electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green on Friday said it plans to expand its business with the launch of three e-scooters over the next 18 months.

The first of the three new products is expected to be launched around the festive season this year, the Pune-based firm said in a statement.

Kinetic Green has partnered with Italy's Torino Design to co-create a new range of ultra-futuristic scooters, it added.

"Having sold over 80,000 E2Ws in this initial phase, created a strong manufacturing infrastructure and a network of 400 exclusive dealers for E2W in the country, we are ready to aggressively expand our E2W business," Kinetic Green Founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani said.

Having joined hands with Torino Design, the company aims to redefine electric scooters in the coming months, she added.

Kinetic Green began its EV journey in 2016 with a range of electric three-wheelers.

In 2022, it entered the two-wheeler space and launched E-Luna in 2024.

The model has seen success across both B2C and B2B segments, the company said.

As per the company estimates, the e-scooter market is expected to scale rapidly in India over the next five years, with penetration expected to grow from 15 per cent to 70 per cent.

The size of the e-scooter market in India is expected to touch the Rs 40,000 crore mark, according to the industry estimates.

Topics :Kinetic Green SmartEElectric VehiclesElectric vehicles in IndiaE-scooter salesScooters

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

