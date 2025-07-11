Kinetic Green plans to expand business; to launch 3 e-scooters in 18 months

Electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green on Friday said it plans to expand its business with the launch of three e-scooters over the next 18 months.

The first of the three new products is expected to be launched around the festive season this year, the Pune-based firm said in a statement.

Kinetic Green has partnered with Italy's Torino Design to co-create a new range of ultra-futuristic scooters, it added.

"Having sold over 80,000 E2Ws in this initial phase, created a strong manufacturing infrastructure and a network of 400 exclusive dealers for E2W in the country, we are ready to aggressively expand our E2W business," Kinetic Green Founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani said.