Tivolt Electric Vehicles sign MOU with TPREL to enhance EV charging infra

Tivolt Electric Vehicles, an electric vehicle venture of Murugappa Group and a subsidiary of TI Clean Mobility has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a leading player in the Indian renewable energy sector and a prominent EV Charging solutions provider, to enhance EV charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles.

This partnership aims to build a robust EV Charging ecosystem by leveraging Tata Power's expertise in diversified EV Charging solutions with TIVOLT’s rapidly growing network of small electric commercial vehicles across the country. TPREL will bring its extensive experience in setting up and managing an expansive EV Charging infrastructure across the country to TIVOLT dealerships, customer locations, and high-traffic public spaces. By deploying these strategically located EV Chargers, TPREL will empower commercial EV owners with reliable and highly accessible charging.

With a focus on easy charging solutions for small electric commercial vehicles, TPREL has previously partnered with other OEMs for providing 200+ customised EV Charging stations to customers in over 100 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Kochi.

“We are excited to partner with Tata Power. This will be a key enabler in the Electric Adoption journey and the strategic partnership will accelerate the development of EV charging infrastructure. This MoU is a significant step towards empowering the EV ecosystem for e trucks with robust, accessible charging solutions, ensuring that clean and sustainable mobility becomes a reality for our customers,” said Saju Nair, chief executive officer, Tivolt.

Taking this initiative a step further, TPREL will also explore the integration of solar energy systems to power Tivolt dealerships and customer locations. This innovative approach not only reduces the carbon footprint but also lowers the cost of charging for consumers, making the shift to electric vehicles more affordable and sustainable. This aligns with our broader commitment to driving India’s transition to a cleaner energy future through renewable solutions.

"Through our partnership with Tivolt, we are enhancing our EV charging network to empower the small and commercial vehicle segment—key drivers of India’s economy as they ensure seamless last-mile deliveries and efficient transportation. A robust and well-integrated EV ecosystem will accelerate the adoption of commercial EVs thereby propelling India's energy transition and paving the way for a more sustainable future," said Deepesh Nanda, chief executive officer and managing director, TPREL.

More than just a manufacturer, Tivolt will offer a comprehensive tech-driven ecosystem with robust charging infrastructure and a customer-first service approach. Specializing in small and light commercial vehicles, Tivolt will offer an innovative range under the Montra Electric brand, which will be known for its reliability and commitment to sustainability, the company said. Tivolt will work with a focus on technological advancement, innovation, and strategic partnerships, delivering practical yet sustainable mobility solutions that will redefine how India moves.

TPREL has expanded its network under the brand name of EZ Charge to over 1,00,000 home chargers, over 6500 public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with over 1100 bus charging stations across 530 cities and towns. These chargers have been strategically deployed at diverse and accessible locations such as highways, hotels, malls, hospitals, offices, residential complexes.