L&T Q1 FY26 results: Profit grows 30% to ₹3,617 cr, surpasses estimates

The company’s gross debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.13x as of 30 June 2025, compared to 1.12x as of 30 June 2024. | (L&T)
Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 29.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹3,617.2 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), driven by higher revenues.
 
L&T’s revenue from operations for Q1 FY26 increased by 15.5 per cent YoY to ₹63,678.92 crore, supported by healthy execution in its key projects and manufacturing portfolio.
 
The profit exceeded the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹3,400.5 crore. Revenue also surpassed analysts’ expectations of ₹62,831.9 crore. L&T's "other income" during the quarter rose by 47 per cent to ₹1,357 crore on a YoY basis.
 
“Fifteen per cent revenue growth and 30 per cent PAT growth augur well for the profitable execution of the various business contracts that the company has entered into,” said R Shankar Raman, whole-time director and chief financial officer, L&T.
 
The company’s total expenses during the quarter grew by 15.2 per cent to ₹59,176.17 crore.
 
SN Subrahmanyan, chairperson and managing director of L&T, said, “This quarter, we have performed well across all financial parameters. Besides improved performance on all P&L parameters, the return ratios have also moved higher. The projects and manufacturing businesses of the company continue to perform well.”
 
L&T’s consolidated order book stood at ₹6.12 trillion as of 30 June 2025, up 25 per cent YoY. The share of international orders remained at around 46 per cent.
 
The company received new orders worth ₹94,453 crore during the quarter, up 33 per cent YoY, the highest ever in a Q1. International orders amounted to ₹48,675 crore, accounting for 52 per cent of the total order inflow.
 
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter under review stood at ₹6,318 crore, up 12.52 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, its EBITDA margin stood at 9.9 per cent, compared to 10.2 per cent in Q1 FY25.
 
The company’s gross debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.13x as of 30 June 2025, compared to 1.12x as of 30 June 2024.
 
Referring to geopolitical tensions, tariff-related events, and technology disruptions, Raman said, “Navigating through these headwinds and staying the course has been an exciting challenge for all of us in the company, and we are extremely pleased that we ended on the right side of the line.”
 
Global economic activity is expected to remain subdued, with uneven momentum. Regional growth patterns have become more fragmented, as geopolitical and policy uncertainties reshape the economic outlook, L&T noted.
 
“Given the prevailing economic environment, the company remains focused on the sustained execution of its large order book, scaling up new businesses, and capitalising on emerging opportunities,” the company added.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue dipped by 14.4 per cent, while its profit declined by 34.2 per cent. L&T’s shares listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at ₹3,495.10 per equity share on Tuesday (29 July).
 

