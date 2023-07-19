Home / Companies / News / Torrent Power commissions 115 MW wind energy project in Gujarat's Dwarka

Torrent Power commissions 115 MW wind energy project in Gujarat's Dwarka

The company signed a power purchase agreement for a period of 25 years with SECI which has a back-to-back Power Sale Agreement (PSA) with Haryana

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Torrent Power, with a turnover of Rs 25,694 crore is the integrated power utility of Torrent Group.

Torrent Power on Wednesday said one of its subsidiaries has commissioned a 115 MW wind project in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat.

Torrent Solargen was awarded the project through a competitive bidding under SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) Wind Tranche V, a company statement said.

The company signed a power purchase agreement for a period of 25 years with SECI which has a back-to-back Power Sale Agreement (PSA) with Haryana.

Wind turbines for the project have been sourced from GE.

With the addition of 115 MW wind power, Torrent Power's installed renewable capacity has reached 1.18 GW, and total generation to 4.2 GW.

It has presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission, and distribution.

