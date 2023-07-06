Toyota Kirloskar Motor hikes vehicle prices by 1% due to rise in input cost

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has hiked the prices of its models by around 1 per cent in order to offset the impact of an increase in input cost.

The company, which sells models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner, has realigned the prices of its models with effect from July 5, 2023, TKM said in a statement.

The increase was necessitated to partially offset the rising input cost, it added.

"As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the market and all efforts have been made to ensure that the impact of the cost increase passing on to our customers is minimal," it noted.