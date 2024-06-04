Business Standard
Toyota to recall over 100,000 US vehicles over potential engine stall

The recall includes some Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs equipped with the Japanese automaker's V35A six-cylinder engine

Toyota, Toyota logo

Reuters
Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Toyota will recall over 100,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S. over debris in the engine potentially causing it to stall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The recall includes some Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs equipped with the Japanese automaker's V35A six-cylinder engine.

Debris from the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail, which can result in an engine stall and loss of drive power, the NHTSA said.
 
The NHTSA added that a remedy was currently under development.


First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

