Travel agency Easy Trip Planners to make electric buses; shares jump 14%

"This move aligns with our growth plans to expand the non-air business and will help us establish a strong foothold in the growing EV and eMobility sector," said Rikant Pittie, EaseMyTrip's co-founder.
The electric buses will be used by inter-city bus ticket-platform YoloBus.
Easy Trip's stock was last trading up 11 per cent, on track for its best day since Jan. 11, and set for its second-best day this year.
