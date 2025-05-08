Tribeca eyes 8-12 projects in 3 years under new plotted housing arm

Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner of the Trump Organisation in India, is planning to launch 8 to 12 projects over the next three years with its foray into plotted developments, branded villas and hospitality-led projects through a new vertical—Tribeca Estates.

Dharam Mehta, managing partner of Tribeca Estates, told Business Standard that the vertical aims to develop world-class, fully integrated communities around major Indian cities, offering planned plotted developments, ultra-luxury villas and curated five-star amenities.

“Over the next three years, Tribeca Estates is aiming to launch 8 to 12 projects across key growth markets,” Mehta said.

He added that Tribeca Estates is looking to target the Mumbai–Pune corridor for its debut, with the company expected to launch its first two projects in the region. “We are aiming to leverage the region’s rising demand for premium gated living and easy access to both cities,” he said.

The company, however, did not comment on planned investment figures or the extent of its current land bank. “We are envisioning a rapid yet strategic rollout. As the demand for gated, high-design villa communities is accelerating, we see a massive opportunity to become the market leader in this segment,” Mehta said. He added that the company will also explore collaborations with global hospitality brands for its upcoming projects in the sector. “We will actively collaborate with world-renowned hospitality brands as well as best-in-class domestic partners to bring five-star services and experiences to our communities—from concierge and clubhouse operations to wellness and food and beverage (F&B) programming,” Mehta added.