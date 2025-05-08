Home / Companies / News / BP Ventures in talks to acquire Anmol Singh Jaggi's stake in BluSmart

BP Ventures is exploring a buyout of Anmol Jaggi's 25.14 per cent stake in BluSmart as part of efforts to resolve governance issues and restart suspended operations

Dev ChatterjeeUdisha Srivastav Mumbai/Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 7:09 PM IST
BP Ventures, the largest investor in EV ride-hailing firm BluSmart, is in talks to buy out promoter Anmol Singh Jaggi’s stake in the company as part of a plan to restart operations. The firm is engaging with key stakeholders to explore a suitable resolution.
 
“BP Ventures is working with relevant stakeholders to find an appropriate solution. We cannot comment further at this stage,” a spokesperson told Business Standard.
 
Currently, Sophia Isabelle Nadur, managing partner at BP Ventures, sits on the board of BluSmart and also serves as the investor director at the company.
 
According to media reports, due diligence and valuation processes are in the final stage, with the firm working through legal complexities related to the transfer of shares from the Jaggi family.
 
Brothers Anmol and Puneet Jaggi are co-founders of BluSmart and also serve as promoters and directors of Gensol Engineering. If the deal goes through, it would mark Anmol’s exit from BluSmart, which he co-founded in 2019.
 
Data from market intelligence platform Tracxn shows that BP Ventures holds a 13.1 per cent stake in BluSmart, while Anmol Jaggi holds a 25.14 per cent stake.
 
In an interim order dated 15 April, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred the Jaggi brothers from accessing the securities markets for alleged fraudulent practices and fund diversion. The regulator also prohibited them from holding any key managerial positions in listed firms.
 
A day later, on 16 April, BluSmart abruptly suspended its operations in three cities—Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

