Home / Companies / News / Sebi bars Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma from accepting Esops for 3 years

Sebi bars Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma from accepting Esops for 3 years

Vijay Shekhar Sharma and One97 Communications settle Sebi case on Esop violations with penalties and a three-year ban on accepting stock options from listed firms

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm Founder
Photo: Bloomberg
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 7:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been prohibited from accepting any fresh employee stock options (Esops) from any listed company for the next three years, as per a settlement order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
Paytm parent One97 Communications, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and the company’s chief business officer (CBO), Ajay Shekhar Sharma, have settled a matter with Sebi related to alleged lapses in the issuance of Esops.
 
One97 had granted 21 million Esops to Vijay in October 2021 and 2.62 lakh Esops to Ajay in May 2022, which Sebi found to be in violation of regulatory norms.
 
Under the terms of the settlement, One97 cancelled the Esops issued to the Sharma brothers and paid a settlement amount of Rs 1.11 crore to Sebi. In addition, the order details a payment of Rs 1.11 crore by Vijay and Rs 57.11 lakh by Ajay. Sebi also directed disgorgement of Rs 35.86 lakh from Ajay for the sale of around 3,720 shares of One97 obtained through the exercise of the Esops.
 
Sebi regulations prohibit the issuance of Esops to promoters or members of promoter groups.
 
The regulator alleged that, as founder and managing director of One97, Vijay was in a position to influence the decisions of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) in approving the grant of Esops to himself and his brother.
 
Sebi further stated that the company made incorrect disclosures in its offer documents by classifying Vijay as a non-promoter public shareholder.

Also Read

Paytm, founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma settle ESOP case with Sebi

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma voluntarily forgoes 21 million Esops

Paytm, its CEO fined with GST penalty over alleged non-compliance

Former directors of Paytm settle matter with Sebi for Rs 3.32 crore

Bharat Forge Q4 results: Profit down 12% at Rs 345 cr, revenue slips 7%

 
According to the regulator, Vijay created a scheme to transfer a portion of his equity to a family trust under his control, just days before the IPO filing, to maintain control of over 10 per cent equity and bypass Sebi norms. The trust, Sebi said, was created to circumvent rules restricting Esops to promoters.
 
Sebi had issued show-cause notices to the company and the Sharma brothers in February 2024. They subsequently filed separate applications for settlement.
 
Earlier in April, the company had disclosed that Vijay had voluntarily foregone 21 million Esops. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

BP Ventures in talks to acquire Anmol Singh Jaggi's stake in BluSmart

Kia unveils Carens Clavis; eyes 20-25% volume gain in Carens portfolio

Titan's managing director Venkataraman to retire by year end: CEO

Jio Credit looks to raise Rs 1K cr in maiden bond issue next week

PB Health raises $218 mn in seed round led by US-based General Catalyst

Topics :Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar SharmaPaytmOne 97 CommunicationsEsops

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story