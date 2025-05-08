Sebi bars Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma from accepting Esops for 3 years

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been prohibited from accepting any fresh employee stock options (Esops) from any listed company for the next three years, as per a settlement order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Paytm parent One97 Communications, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and the company’s chief business officer (CBO), Ajay Shekhar Sharma, have settled a matter with Sebi related to alleged lapses in the issuance of Esops.

One97 had granted 21 million Esops to Vijay in October 2021 and 2.62 lakh Esops to Ajay in May 2022, which Sebi found to be in violation of regulatory norms.

Under the terms of the settlement, One97 cancelled the Esops issued to the Sharma brothers and paid a settlement amount of Rs 1.11 crore to Sebi. In addition, the order details a payment of Rs 1.11 crore by Vijay and Rs 57.11 lakh by Ajay. Sebi also directed disgorgement of Rs 35.86 lakh from Ajay for the sale of around 3,720 shares of One97 obtained through the exercise of the Esops.

Sebi regulations prohibit the issuance of Esops to promoters or members of promoter groups.

The regulator alleged that, as founder and managing director of One97, Vijay was in a position to influence the decisions of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) in approving the grant of Esops to himself and his brother.

Sebi further stated that the company made incorrect disclosures in its offer documents by classifying Vijay as a non-promoter public shareholder.

According to the regulator, Vijay created a scheme to transfer a portion of his equity to a family trust under his control, just days before the IPO filing, to maintain control of over 10 per cent equity and bypass Sebi norms. The trust, Sebi said, was created to circumvent rules restricting Esops to promoters.

Sebi had issued show-cause notices to the company and the Sharma brothers in February 2024. They subsequently filed separate applications for settlement.

Earlier in April, the company had disclosed that Vijay had voluntarily foregone 21 million Esops.