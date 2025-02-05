Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Triveni Engineering Q3 result: PAT dip 69% on higher expense to Rs 42.57 cr

Triveni Engineering Q3 result: PAT dip 69% on higher expense to Rs 42.57 cr

Sugar company Triveni Engineering and Industries has reported a 69 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.57 crore in the December quarter on higher expenses

Q3 result
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sugar company Triveni Engineering and Industries has reported a 69 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.57 crore in the December quarter on higher expenses.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 137.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 3 per cent to Rs 1,600 crore during the October-December quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal against Rs 1,553.64 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing released on Tuesday.

Expenses rose 12.44 per cent to Rs 1,566.76 crore compared to Rs 1,393.30 crore in the said period.

The board has approved the reappointment of Dhruv M Sawhney as the company's managing director for a further five years.

It also approved a capex of Rs 60 crore for enhancement of the capacity of the power transmission business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Citi appoints K Balasubramanian as India head, subject to RBI approval

Zydus Lifesciences Q3 results: Profit soars 29.6%, revenue grows 16.9%

NaBFID extends Rs 2,000 crore loan to Blackstone-backed data centre

Reliance to invest Rs 50,000 crore in West Bengal by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Apex Kidney Care secures FDI worth $9 mn from Swiss Blue Earth Capital

Topics :Triveni Engineering and IndustriesQ3 resultsIndian sugar industry

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story