NaBFID extends Rs 2,000 crore loan to Blackstone-backed data centre

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is extending a loan of just over Rs 2,000 crore to Gramercy Techpark Private Ltd, a data centre player, for the construction of a 120-megawatt (MW) facility at Mahape in Navi Mumbai. This will be the second such data centre by the Blackstone-backed entity in Navi Mumbai, where construction is expected to start in the middle of the current calendar year (2025).

A senior executive with a public sector lender said NaBFID, a government-owned infrastructure financier, has extended a loan (construction finance). Now, it is looking to bring on board other lenders by offloading part of its exposure.

The data centre company did not respond to queries from Business Standard.

As part of due diligence, the lender has assessed occupancy prospects, as they provide visibility on cash flows for upkeep and repayments. It has also considered power supply arrangements, the bank executive said.

Many hyperscalers (large-capacity data centres) have term contracts with tenants, ensuring stable cash flows through rentals. According to CRISIL Ratings, data centres cater to the computing and storage infrastructure demand, which is driven by two primary factors. First, enterprises are rapidly shifting their businesses to digital platforms, including cloud services, a trend that has accelerated post-Covid-19 pandemic. Second, increased accessibility to high-speed data has led to a surge in internet usage, including social media, over-the-top (OTT) platforms, and digital payments.

In addition to the ongoing demand, the rapid advancement of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), which requires higher computational power and lower latency than traditional cloud computing functions, will also provide a tailwind to data centre demand in India.

Typically, the debt-to-equity ratio for such data centre projects is about 80:20. These are capital-intensive projects involving a highly automated setup. Employment generation is minimal, with limited benefits for the surrounding ecosystem in terms of economic activity.

According to CRISIL, to meet the growing data centre demand, an investment of Rs 55,000-65,000 crore is required over the next three financial years, primarily towards land and building, power equipment, and cooling solutions. Data centre operators typically build infrastructure—land and buildings, which account for 25-30 per cent of overall capital expenditure—with the expectation of future tie-ups.