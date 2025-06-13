Home / Companies / News / SBI hires 505 probationary officers to strengthen process, delivery

SBI, State Bank Of India
SBI, which has over 2,36,000 employees, remains committed to creating meaningful employment and nurturing the next generation of banking professionals. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it has hired 505 Probationary Officers (POs) to strengthen its process and delivery across the country.

The recruitment aimed to fill vacancies across the country, makes it one of the significant hiring efforts in the industry in junior management grade, SBI said in a statement.

These officers will have immense opportunities to work in diverse areas such as banking operations, corporate credit, agri-business, wealth management, treasury operations, banking compliance and regulations and many other verticals along with an opportunity to be posted at foreign branches/offices, it said.

The bank provides a career path to these officers to reach to the top management including the highest position, it said.

Speaking on the announcement, SBI Chairman C S Setty, said the bank's total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers.

"As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving functional and technological requirements," he said.

Earlier this week, SBI announced hiring of 13,455 junior associates to enhance customer experience at the bank's branches across the country.

SBI, which has over 2,36,000 employees, remains committed to creating meaningful employment and nurturing the next generation of banking professionals.

Topics :SBI bank jobssbiBanking sector

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

