SBI hires 505 probationary officers to strengthen process, delivery

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it has hired 505 Probationary Officers (POs) to strengthen its process and delivery across the country.

The recruitment aimed to fill vacancies across the country, makes it one of the significant hiring efforts in the industry in junior management grade, SBI said in a statement.

These officers will have immense opportunities to work in diverse areas such as banking operations, corporate credit, agri-business, wealth management, treasury operations, banking compliance and regulations and many other verticals along with an opportunity to be posted at foreign branches/offices, it said.

The bank provides a career path to these officers to reach to the top management including the highest position, it said.