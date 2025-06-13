Credai, Adani Cement tie up for workforce skilling, green construction

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai), which represents over 13,000 private real estate developers, on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Adani Cement to accelerate sustainable construction and workforce skilling.

As part of the agreement, Adani Cement will become Credai’s preferred partner in providing its portfolio of Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA)-certified products, including green concrete solutions, advanced additives and technical services.

The conglomerate will also offer on-site technical support and knowledge-sharing programmes to upskill engineers and construction professionals within the Credai network.

Green and Skilling Councils to be launched

The partnership will also entail the launch of a Green India Council and a Skilling Council, both aimed at building an environmentally conscious and professionally equipped real estate sector.

The Green India Council will oversee a wide spectrum of sustainability initiatives, including large-scale reforestation efforts aimed at converting barren landscapes and significantly increasing green cover. “The council will also support urban forest creation, greening of public spaces, and adoption of green building standards nationwide,” Credai said in a public statement. The Skilling Council, meanwhile, aims to create a future-ready workforce, with active participation from Credai’s state chapters and member developers to drive large-scale upskilling across regions. Addressing skill gaps in real estate While the real estate sector is one of India’s largest employment generators, persistent skill gaps across the workforce impact efficiency, project timelines and on-site safety.