Orient Electric Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 4.4% to ₹26 crore

Orient Electric Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 4.37 per cent at ₹25.98 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

It had posted a net profit of ₹27.17 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing from the CKA Birla group firm Orient Electric Ltd (OEL).

However, its revenue from operations rose 11 per cent to ₹906.45 crore in the December quarter of FY26 from ₹816.82 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Its revenue from Electrical Consumer Durables increased 12.6 per cent to ₹646.72 crore in Q3 FY26 as against ₹574.33 crore a year ago.