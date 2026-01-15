Two more HUL manufacturing units receive WEF Lighthouse recognition

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has designated Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) factories in Gandhidham, Gujarat, and Puducherry as Advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Lighthouse sites, HUL said in its release.

HUL’s Dapada site had earlier received this recognition in 2022, followed by the Sonepat site in 2023 and the Doom Dooma unit in 2025. With this, the total count of HUL factories earning the Advanced 4IR Lighthouse recognition stands at five.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network honours the most digitally advanced factories that transform operations, enhance efficiency, drive sustainable growth and upskill their workforce.

The two sites run 4IR technology in almost every process, with more than 50 initiatives currently in place across the end-to-end supply chain.