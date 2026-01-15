Home / Companies / News / IHCL acquires 51% stake in Brij Hotels, strengthens boutique play

IHCL acquires 51% stake in Brij Hotels, strengthens boutique play

Brij Hospitality Private Limited has a portfolio of 22 hotels, including 11 hotels under development

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.
premium
The move takes IHCL’s portfolio to 610 hotels, with 253 in the pipeline, in line with its Accelerate 2030 strategy, which includes plans to reach a portfolio of 700 hotels by 2030 and double its consolidated revenue to Rs 15,000 crore.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 9:10 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Tata Group’s hospitality arm Indian Hotels announced on Thursday that it will acquire 51 per cent stake in Brij Hospitality Private Limited, which operates Brij Hotels, for ₹225 crore, which will help it expand its presence in the boutique hospitality segment.
 
Brij Hospitality Private Limited has a portfolio of 22 hotels, including 11 hotels under development.
 
It reported revenue of ₹62.31 crore in financial year 2025, up from ₹51.35 crore in the year ago period. Occupancies for the group range between 48-50 per cent.
 
“We expect Brij to clock ₹100 crore in revenue in the next financial year, with an Ebitdar (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, and rent) margin of 40 per cent. The brand complements our boutique brand Tree of Life. The luxury boutique segment is a very fragmented market and we are starting our consolidation process in the space,” Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL, told Business Standard.
 
Chhatwal further said that the company is open to acquiring more brands to further strengthen its presence in the segment.
 
“We are excited to partner with IHCL to shape the future of boutique hospitality. Together, we will bring IHCL’s tradition of excellence with Brij’s experiential, design-led approach to craft meaningful journeys and build the first truly global Indian boutique hospitality brand,” said Udit Kumar, co-founder, Brij Hospitality.
 
Speaking about expansion, co-founders Anant Apurv Kumar, said, “We are very selective but are looking for storied locations, which are not more than three hours away from an airport.”
 
As travellers lean towards experiential travel, Kumar said the group is also looking to strengthen presence in religious tourism destinations like Tirupati, Vrindavan and Ayodhya.
 
The move takes IHCL’s portfolio to 610 hotels with 253 in the pipeline, in line with its Accelerate 2030 strategy, which includes plans to reach a portfolio of 700 hotels by 2030 and doubling its consolidated revenue to ₹15,000 crore. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Carlsberg India inaugurates new can line in Mysuru, invests ₹100 crore

CCI rejects Apple's plea, warns antitrust case will proceed further: Report

KKR raises $2.5 billion to scale Asia-Pacific private credit platform

Flipkart taps former Tyson Foods executive Jane Duke for ethics role

BHEL begins supply of Vande Bharat train transformers from Jhansi unit

Topics :Indian Hotels CompanyTata groupCompany News

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story