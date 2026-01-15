IHCL acquires 51% stake in Brij Hotels, strengthens boutique play

Tata Group’s hospitality arm Indian Hotels announced on Thursday that it will acquire 51 per cent stake in Brij Hospitality Private Limited, which operates Brij Hotels, for ₹225 crore, which will help it expand its presence in the boutique hospitality segment.

It reported revenue of ₹62.31 crore in financial year 2025, up from ₹51.35 crore in the year ago period. Occupancies for the group range between 48-50 per cent.

“We expect Brij to clock ₹100 crore in revenue in the next financial year, with an Ebitdar (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, and rent) margin of 40 per cent. The brand complements our boutique brand Tree of Life. The luxury boutique segment is a very fragmented market and we are starting our consolidation process in the space,” Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL, told Business Standard.

Chhatwal further said that the company is open to acquiring more brands to further strengthen its presence in the segment.

“We are excited to partner with IHCL to shape the future of boutique hospitality. Together, we will bring IHCL’s tradition of excellence with Brij’s experiential, design-led approach to craft meaningful journeys and build the first truly global Indian boutique hospitality brand,” said Udit Kumar, co-founder, Brij Hospitality.

Speaking about expansion, co-founders Anant Apurv Kumar, said, “We are very selective but are looking for storied locations, which are not more than three hours away from an airport.”