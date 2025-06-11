Home / Companies / News / Two public-sector firms pull bond sales as RBI moves spark swings

Two public-sector firms pull bond sales as RBI moves spark swings

The average yield on top-rated three- and five-year corporate debt rose eight basis points and nine basis points

Indian Oil corporation, IOC
Refiner Indian Oil Corp. on Wednesday withdrew plans to sell as much as Rs 30 billion ($351 million) of five-year notes despite strong demand. | Photo: Shutterstock
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Divya Patil
 
Two state-run Indian companies scrapped plans to issue rupee-denominated bonds amid yield volatility triggered by the Reserve Bank of India’s surprise policy moves.
 
Refiner Indian Oil Corp. on Wednesday withdrew plans to sell as much as Rs 30 billion ($351 million) of five-year notes despite strong demand, while Power Finance Corp. on Monday canceled a Rs 20-billion sale of bonds due in July 2035. 
 
The average yield on top-rated three- and five-year corporate debt rose eight basis points and nine basis points, respectively, this week after dropping 4-5 basis points after the central bank’s liquidity boost on Friday.
 
“Pulling of bond sales signals that initial market euphoria is giving way for a more cautious reassessment,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, managing partner at financial advisory firm Rockfort Fincap. “Such issuers may wait for yields to settle down before raising money.” 
 
The RBI on Friday delivered a bigger-than-expected rate cut and injected further liquidity, spurring a rally in shorter-tenor bond. However, a simultaneous shift to a neutral stance set a higher bar for future easing, tempering enthusiasm for longer-dated debt.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc declares Rs 10/share interim dividend, totalling Rs 4,225 cr

Ireda raises over ₹2,000 crore via QIP from domestic, foreign investors

Mizuho on verge of buying majority stake in investment bank Avendus

S'pore-backed Prestige Estates Projects bets on India's entertainment boom

Inox Wind Energy to merge with Inox Wind following NCLT's approval

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaIndian Oil Company

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story