Two public-sector firms pull bond sales as RBI moves spark swings

By Divya Patil

Two state-run Indian companies scrapped plans to issue rupee-denominated bonds amid yield volatility triggered by the Reserve Bank of India’s surprise policy moves.

Refiner Indian Oil Corp. on Wednesday withdrew plans to sell as much as Rs 30 billion ($351 million) of five-year notes despite strong demand, while Power Finance Corp. on Monday canceled a Rs 20-billion sale of bonds due in July 2035.

The average yield on top-rated three- and five-year corporate debt rose eight basis points and nine basis points, respectively, this week after dropping 4-5 basis points after the central bank’s liquidity boost on Friday.