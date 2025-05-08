Uber CEO tells staff to return to office or leave amid new workplace rules

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he is comfortable with employees choosing to leave the company if they disagree with recent workplace policy changes.

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Khosrowshahi acknowledged that updates to Uber’s work structure may not sit well with everyone. The company is requiring corporate employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting in June. Additionally, the time employees must work before becoming eligible for a paid sabbatical has been extended.

“These changes may push some employees away, but the good news is the economy is still really strong. The job market is strong,” Khosrowshahi said. “People who work at Uber, they have lots of opportunities everywhere.”

Uber’s new hybrid work model will have employees in the office Tuesday through Thursday, with the option to work remotely on Mondays and Fridays.

“We want more people in the office,” he said. “It’s the right mix of giving your employees flexibility but also getting them to the office for those all-important teamwork tasks.”

The move reflects broader trends across the tech industry, where companies are reassessing remote work and employee benefits. Amazon recently adjusted its compensation structure to reward top performers and reduce pay for lower-performing workers. Meta’s Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth told employees they could “disagree and commit” or leave, following rollbacks in diversity and inclusion efforts. Other major firms, including Microsoft, have made job cuts tied to performance metrics.