Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Uber shares dip as Q1 revenue misses expectations amid slow growth

Uber shares dip as Q1 revenue misses expectations amid slow growth

Uber has struggled to match the high growth from the post-pandemic quarters and is also contending with lower ride prices with some customers seeking cheaper transport options

Uber

Profit in the first-quarter was 83 cents per share, surpassing analysts' estimates of 50 cents. | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uber Technologies missed quarterly revenue estimates as growth in its ride-hailing unit slowed to its weakest since the pandemic, stirring fears of slowing demand against the backdrop of a murky economic outlook and clouding an upbeat forecast. 
Shares of the company fell about 8 per cent before clawing back some ground to be down 5 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday.
Total revenue rose 14 per cent to $11.53 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of $11.62 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. 
Uber has struggled to match the high growth from the post-pandemic quarters and is also contending with lower ride prices with some customers seeking cheaper transport options. 
 
In February, Uber launched its Price Lock Pass, a $2.99 monthly subscription offering consistent fares on designated routes, to attract budget-conscious commuters, competing with a similar feature Lyft started offering last year. 

Also Read

Swiggy-backed bike taxi service startup Rapido has turned unicorn with a $120 million Series E funding round led by its largest backer, WestBridge Capital, which has put in capital through three different investment vehicles. A unicorn is a privately

Karnataka HC directs taxi firms to stop bike taxis within six weeks

Women Uber drivers, female rider

Uber India cuts losses by 71% to Rs 89 crore in FY24, revenue jumps 41%

Uber

Uber Shuttle offers free rides between Delhi- Gurugram till February 2025

Uber launches women-only bike rides in India, a global first

Uber launches women-only bike taxi service 'Moto Women' in Bengaluru

Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2025: Why is Venkatesh Iyer not part of KKR playing 11 vs CSK today?

In the reported quarter, revenue in Uber's ride-hailing unit rose 15 per cent. It increased about 18 per cent in the delivery business, in line with Street expectations. 
Uber expects gross bookings to be between $45.75 billion and $47.25 billion for the current quarter. This compared with Wall Street expectations of $45.83 billion. 
The company anticipates a 1.5 per cent currency-related drag on second-quarter gross bookings growth, with its Mobility segment facing a steeper 3 per cent impact, as a stronger US dollar reduces the value of earnings from international markets. 
The company forecast second-quarter adjusted core earnings between $2.02 billion and $2.12 billion. Analysts were expecting $2.04 billion. 
Profit in the first-quarter was 83 cents per share, surpassing analysts' estimates of 50 cents. 
Uber is intensifying its push into autonomous driving, deepening its partnership with Alphabet's Waymo and forging new collaborations with robotaxi startups like WeRide, Pony AI and Avride. 
Uber's stock has soared roughly 42 per cent this year, making it among the top 10 gainers in the benchmark S&P 500 index, while smaller rival Lyft is flat during the same period.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

He Lifeng

Who is He Lifeng, the Chinese official leading high-stakes US trade talks?

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

'Arranged at the request of the US': China on high-level trade talks

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump plans to announce US will call Persian Gulf Arabian Gulf: Officials

US Ukraine, US Ukraine flag

Russian missile-and-drones attack kills 2 people in Ukraine's capital

US Department

Do not travel to Pakistan: US government issues advisory to its citizens

Topics : Uber bike taxi Uber Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon