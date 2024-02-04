Home / Companies / News / Uber, Ola will have to fall in line as Karnataka govt fixes fare for taxis

Uber, Ola will have to fall in line as Karnataka govt fixes fare for taxis

City taxis and those operating through app-based aggregators like Uber and Ola will now have to follow the new fare structure announced by the Karnataka Transport Department.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

City taxis and those operating through app-based aggregators like Uber and Ola will now have to follow the new fare structure announced by the Karnataka Transport Department.

With this new order released by the department on Saturday, fares for app-based cab aggregators as well as city taxis would be uniform and the revised fares would be applicable across the state with immediate effect. Prior to this, the fares were different for the two categories of taxis.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the new fare structure, cabs have been categorised into three classes based on the cost of the vehicle.

For vehicles whose purchase cost is Rs 10 lakh or below, the minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 100 for up to four km with a charge of Rs 24 for every additional km. For those costing between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, the minimum fare is Rs 115, and per km cost Rs 28. For those costing above 15 lakh, minimum fare is set at Rs 130 with Rs 32 charged for each additional kilometre.

The order clearly states that no cab aggregators will be allowed to collect extra charges.

As for waiting charge, the first five minutes is free, after which passengers would be charged Re 1 for every minute.

In addition, app-based aggregators can collect five per cent GST as well as toll charges from the passengers, the new order states.

For cabs booked between 12 am and 6 am, operators can charge an extra 10 per cent, it stated.

Also Read

Ola, Uber drivers go on strike demanding better remuneration, bike taxi ban

Uber launches EV autos in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony

Bike-taxi service provider Rapido drives cabs into Uber, Ola lane

50,000 jobless due to new scheme: Bike taxi drivers write to Delhi LG

Ola's parent ANI Technologies posts Rs 2,800 crore revenue in FY23

CAIT advises traders to switch from Paytm to other payment options

Brookfield-backed India Infra InvIT to raise Rs 6,452 crore via debentures

Taiwan's Foxconn sees 'slightly better' 2024, warns on AI chip shortage

SIAC rejects Sony's emergency petition against Zee Entertainment

Ikea looks at investment in India after fulfilling Rs 10,500-cr promise

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Uber IndiaOlaKarnatakaKarnataka governmenttaxiTaxi fares

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story