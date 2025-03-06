Sorin Investments leads $7 mn Series A round funding in AI firm Beacon.li

Sorin Investments, an early-stage Indian venture capital firm cofounded by former KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar, said it has led a $7 million Series A funding round in Beacon.li, an AI-powered product assistant tapping enterprise software support and adoption.

The round also saw participation from Athera Venture Partners, JAFCO Asia, existing investor Unicorn India Ventures, along with prominent angel investors, including Aneesh Reddy (CEO, Capillary Technologies), Kapil Bharti (CTO, Delhi), Aravind Sanka (CEO, Rapido).

With this funding, Beacon aims to expand its AI capabilities, scale its global footprint, and further enhance enterprise automation. As AI reshapes industries, Beacon said it is at the forefront, helping businesses transform their user experience, product adoption, and support efficiency.

“For enterprises to remain customer-centric, AI-driven automation is no longer optional, it’s essential,” said Rakesh Vaddadi, co-founder, Beacon.li.

“Our customers are already seeing up to 80 per cent reduction in support volume and four times growth in user adoption, proving the value of AI-powered solutions,” Vaddadi said.

Founded by Vaddadi and Silus Reddy, Beacon.li has rapidly emerged as a leader in AI-powered enterprise solutions. By simplifying complex workflows, enhancing user experience, and reducing support overhead, Beacon.li empowers businesses to drive efficiency at scale.

Also Read

Its AI product assistant seamlessly integrates into enterprise systems, automating tasks, resolving queries, and generating documentation in real time. With a growing customer base spanning India and the US, including Darwinbox, Zluri, KekHR and Planful, Beacon.li has proven its ability to transform enterprise software usability and streamline operations effectively.

Subeer Monga, partner, Sorin Investments, said AI agents are redefining the $250 billion global enterprise software market, and Beacon has the vision to be at the forefront of this shift.

“India has a wealth of talent, and companies like Beacon prove that India can produce groundbreaking AI innovations for the global market,” said Monga.