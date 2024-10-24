UltraTech, UCLA partner to reduce carbon emissions from cement production

Cement and ready-mix concrete (RMC) company UltraTech Cement on Thursday said it has signed a collaboration agreement with the Institute for Carbon Management (ICM) for a new technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from cement production.

The new technology, The Zero Carbon Lime (ZeroCAL), developed by ICM at the University of California, Los Angeles, can nearly reduce 98 per cent carbon dioxide emissions associated with limestone decomposition in cement manufacturing, the company said in a statement.

ICM, in partnership with UltraTech, will build a first-of-a-kind demonstration plant for the technology at one of UltraTech's integrated cement manufacturing units, it added.

"Partnerships like these, which place an emphasis on developing and deploying new and emerging technologies, will be a key enabler in our sector's efforts to accelerate decarbonisation and deliver carbon neutral concrete by 2050," UltraTech Managing Director K C Jhanwar added.