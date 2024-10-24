Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / UltraTech, UCLA partner to reduce carbon emissions from cement production

UltraTech, UCLA partner to reduce carbon emissions from cement production

The new technology, The Zero Carbon Lime (ZeroCAL), developed by ICM at the University of California, Los Angeles, can nearly reduce 98 per cent carbon dioxide emissions

UltraTech
ICM, in partnership with UltraTech, will build a first-of-a-kind demonstration plant. | Photo: Company
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cement and ready-mix concrete (RMC) company UltraTech Cement on Thursday said it has signed a collaboration agreement with the Institute for Carbon Management (ICM) for a new technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from cement production.

The new technology, The Zero Carbon Lime (ZeroCAL), developed by ICM at the University of California, Los Angeles, can nearly reduce 98 per cent carbon dioxide emissions associated with limestone decomposition in cement manufacturing, the company said in a statement.

ICM, in partnership with UltraTech, will build a first-of-a-kind demonstration plant for the technology at one of UltraTech's integrated cement manufacturing units, it added.

"Partnerships like these, which place an emphasis on developing and deploying new and emerging technologies, will be a key enabler in our sector's efforts to accelerate decarbonisation and deliver carbon neutral concrete by 2050," UltraTech Managing Director K C Jhanwar added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Ultratech Cement stock better placed amid recovery hopes in demand

RR Kabel Q2 results: PAT falls 33% to Rs 49.53 cr, revenue at Rs 1,810 cr

What are the consequences of missing your gold loan repayment?

IndusInd Bank Q2 results: Net profit falls 39.5% to Rs 1,331.29 crore

LIVE: ITC's Q2 profit up 1.8% at Rs 5,054.43 cr, revenue from ops rises 15.6% to Rs 22,281.89 cr

Topics :Ultra Tech CompanyUCLACement production

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story