Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H D Kumaraswamy, announced on Sunday plans to revive the Sir M Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Factory in Bhadravati with an estimated investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

Speaking at the 87th All India Kannada Literary Conference in Mandya, the Minister stated that this decision aligns with the Modi government's efforts to address unemployment and focus on industrial growth in Karnataka.

The Minister highlighted the historical significance of the Bhadravati factory, established under Mysuru Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya. Once a source of employment for thousands and a livelihood for lakhs, Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that the glorious days of the steel factory would soon return. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted me with the critical responsibilities of the Heavy Industries and Steel portfolios. I am working diligently to ensure these responsibilities benefit Karnataka," said Kumaraswamy.

Responding to MLA Dinesh Gooligowda's request to establish an IIT near KRS in Mandya, the Minister assured that the proposal would be examined thoroughly. "I will discuss this matter with the relevant Union Ministers. Karnataka already has one IIT, and I strongly believe we need another. Let us all work together to bring another IIT to our state, and I seek everyone's support for this," he added.

The Minister emphasised his deep connection with Mandya, calling it a land of Kannadigas, and expressed his happiness in participating in the conference. "I am here not just as a Union Minister but as a proud Kannadiga," he said.

Kumaraswamy addressed the concerns raised by the conference's president, Go Ru Channabasappa, about promoting Kannada and implementing bilingual education policies over trilingual ones. He acknowledged the challenges faced by rural parents in balancing the preservation of Kannada with their children's future aspirations in a competitive global environment. "This is a complex issue, and we must collectively find solutions to address the anxieties of parents," he said.

The Minister also expressed his concern over the declining interest in Kannada-medium education due to societal pressures and the competitive mindset of rural parents. Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister, he said, "When I served as Chief Minister, I initiated the establishment of 1,000 public schools to equip rural children to compete with their urban counterparts while emphasising Kannada in education." Sharing his passion for literature, Kumaraswamy said, "I was deeply moved after reading the epic novel 'Durgastamana' by Ta Ra Subba Rao. "It's a masterpiece that vividly narrates the end of Madakari Nayaka, evoking emotions that can move even the most unyielding souls." He also expressed admiration for the works of Vyasaray Ballal, including novels like 'Channabhairadevi' by Gajanana Sharma, 'Swapna Saraswata' by Gopalakrishna Pai, and 'Swatantryada Ota' by Bolwar Mohammed Kunhi, which have inspired him deeply.

Reflecting on the evolution of Kannada cinema, Kumaraswamy said, "As someone from the Kannada film industry, I have noticed a stark difference between the stories of the past and the present. It saddens me to see some films failing to address societal concerns. We need more films with good values, meaningful stories, and a positive impact on society." He reminisced about legendary songs like Dr Rajkumar's 'Haalina Holeyo... Jenina Maleyo', which has left a lasting impression on him. He called for films that preserve the essence of relationships, foster peace, and revive the cultural harmony of rural Karnataka. "We need to bring back the days when communities dined together and celebrated unity," he said.

Wishing a long life to conference president Go Ru Channabasappa, Kumaraswamy said, "May he live beyond 100 years, as foretold by astrologers. He is like a father figure to me, and his life continues to inspire us all. Let us hope his wisdom and guidance remain with us for many more years." The Minister concluded his address with a heartfelt appeal to preserve the Kannada language, culture, and unity, reiterating his commitment to Karnataka's development and welfare.