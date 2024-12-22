Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Delhi-bound Air India intl flight's passengers fight over armrest space

Delhi-bound Air India intl flight's passengers fight over armrest space

An Air India official said that the passengers had an argument over some issue at its Copenhagen-Delhi flight of Saturday which was later sorted out "amicably"

Air India, Indian airlines
The number of passengers on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating AI 158 (Copenhagen-Delhi) could not be known. | File Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 9:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two passengers on board a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Copenhagen (Denmark) came to blows over armrest space just when the aircraft was about to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, a source said.

The flight landed at around 7.35 am.

An Air India official said that the passengers had an argument over some issue at its Copenhagen-Delhi flight of Saturday which was later sorted out "amicably".

According to the source, "The two passengers started an argument over the armrest space in economy class when the cabin crew was serving food and beverages, which turned into a heated exchange. The cabin crew pacified them by giving one of the passengers another seat.

"However, when the aircraft was about to land in Delhi, the passenger came to collect his baggage from the seat he was sitting earlier, they again started the fight and came to blows."  The number of passengers on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating AI 158 (Copenhagen-Delhi) could not be known.

The source, however, said that the flight was almost full.

When contacted, an Air India official said, "There was an argument between the two passengers over some issue but it was resolved amicably. They even shook hands before leaving the airport.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Titan's Taneira looks to expand market share with focus on metro cities

Singapore Post fires CEO, senior executives after whistleblowing report

Govt to infuse Rs 500 cr capital in IFCI to improve financial health

Akasa Air expects to add more planes to its fleet by March 2025: CEO

Canon eyes chip fabrication in India, in talks for lithography machine

Topics :Air IndiaAirline sectorairline industry

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story