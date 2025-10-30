Home / Companies / News / United Spirits Q2 profit rises 36% on strong sales and margin gains

The company's Q2FY26 net profit rose to ₹464 crore on 11.6% higher revenue; CEO Praveen Someshwar says festive and wedding season to drive H2 growth

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:34 PM IST
Bengaluru-based alcobev major United Spirits has reported a 36.1 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹464 crore in the July–September quarter of FY26.
 
The company’s net revenue rose 11.6 per cent to ₹3,173 crore in the quarter.
 
Its profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) increased 33.6 per cent to ₹740 crore from the same period last year.
 
Steady growth despite regulatory headwinds
 
Commenting on the Q2FY26 performance, Praveen Someshwar, CEO and Managing Director, United Spirits, said: “We have delivered a strong quarter on topline and EBITDA growth and ended the first half in line with our expectations while navigating the regulatory headwinds in the state of Maharashtra.”
 
He added, “Looking ahead, the second half of the year is the all-important festive, holiday, and wedding season. We are excited about our commercial and marketing programmes bringing our brand portfolio alive for consumers while driving category salience and growth.”
 
Sports unit drives first-half momentum
 
For the first half of FY26, the company’s net sales value (NSV) stood at ₹6,194 crore, reflecting a 10.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The growth was primarily driven by a 10.1 per cent rise in the standalone business and a 15.8 per cent increase in the sports segment, housed under the wholly owned subsidiary Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd. (RCSPL).
 
Moreover, reported EBITDA stood at ₹1,304 crore, up 7.3 per cent, primarily driven by gross margin flow-through from the standalone business. Underlying EBITDA, excluding a one-off indirect tax impact of ₹40 crore, was ₹1,344 crore, reflecting a growth of 10.6 per cent.
 
Outlook positive ahead of festive season
 
United Spirits continues to build its premium and prestige brands portfolio, supported by marketing investments ahead of the festive and wedding season.
 
Diageo, the parent company, announced its results on Thursday after market hours. Shares of United Spirits closed at ₹1,399 apiece, up 0.84 per cent on the NSE.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

