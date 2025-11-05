Microsoft 365 Copilot to offer in-country data processing in India

Software and services conglomerate Microsoft on Wednesday announced that it will start offering the option of in-country data processing for Indian customers using Microsoft 365 Copilot by the end of 2025.

India is among the top four markets globally to receive this feature, alongside Australia, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

“As every organisation evolves to become a Frontier Firm—human-led, agent-operated—trust is the foundation that powers AI transformation for governments and enterprises worldwide. Where and how data is processed and stored by AI-powered services helps further reinforce that foundation of trust,” Paul Lorimer, corporate vice president of Office 365 Enterprise and Cloud Engineering at Microsoft, said in a blog post.

Global rollout through 2026 Microsoft will expand the in-country data processing option for Microsoft 365 Copilot users to 14 more countries by the end of 2026. These include Canada, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, among others. The company said the initiative aims to help customers—particularly those in government and highly regulated industries—gain “an additional option for governance, security, and regulatory compliance.” “With in-country processing, Copilot interactions are processed, under normal operations, in data centres located within a nation’s borders, giving customers greater control over their data,” Lorimer said. “In-country data processing can also improve performance by reducing latency, delivering an even more responsive Copilot experience.”