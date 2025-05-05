Home / Companies / News / Unity Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 83% to Rs 264 cr

During the quarter, the bank's total income rose significantly to Rs 977 crore against Rs 438 crore a year ago

Unity Small Finance Bank
Its operating profit rose to Rs 347 crore during the period under review from Rs 166 crore a year ago. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Unity Small Finance Bank on Monday reported an 83 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 264 crore for the March quarter.

Centrum Financial Services promoted bank had earned a net profit of Rs 144 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income rose significantly to Rs 977 crore against Rs 438 crore a year ago, Unity Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

Its operating profit rose to Rs 347 crore during the period under review from Rs 166 crore a year ago.

For the entire financial year 2024-25, the bank reported a 10 per cent increase in its profit to Rs 482 crore from Rs 439 crore in the previous fiscal.

The bank's total income during the financial year rose to Rs 2,837 crore compared to Rs 1,632 crore a year ago.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

