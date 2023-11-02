Urbanisation is on the rise, says Britannia Industries CMD Varun Berry

Britannia Industries Chairman and Managing Director Varun Berry said that urbanisation is on the rise and urban, as a percentage or as a contribution to the overall economy, has been growing. He also added that this bodes well for the company as it has strong distribution in urban India.

“If you were to take in the last two or three years, it's gone up pretty substantially. And so that's good for us because we have predominantly been urban distributed, a stronger urban company,” Berry told investors post announcing its results.

He added, “However, for us, the growth in the last, let's say, 10 years has been much faster in rural, because we've been gaining more distribution and making our presence felt in more villages and smaller towns.”

The company’s market share is 1.3 times heavier in urban than in rural, also its distribution in urban is 1.2 times that it has in rural.

The maker of GoodDay biscuits, which enjoys penetration in households of about 94 per cent in biscuits, sees potential to grow in other categories as well.

Berry also believes that the consumption of biscuits in India is also low and has the potential to grow.

“It's going to be a consumption-led growth here. And if you were to look at it by categories, while there are categories like Glucose, Marie, and some of our cookies which have got reasonably high penetration between 40 per cent to 60 per cent, there are lots of categories where we have less than 20 per cent penetration in households,” he said.

He also said, “There are other categories like cake, dairy, drinks, wafers, cheese, croissant, where you notice that the penetration into households is very, very low. And there we will be looking at a penetration-led growth.”

On the cost efficiencies front, he pointed out that it has been a strong pillar for its profit growth. “We have had more than Rs 2,000 crore of cost reduction during this period. And that continues to be a pillar for us even in the future,” he said.

He also said that the company is rapidly evolving as a digital marketing company and is leveraging digital in e-commerce as well. “We are leveraging all of the digitisation that we've done internally to make sure that we have all the data for us to take very intelligent decisions,” he added.

The company had resorted to increasing prices when commodity costs were up till about the last six months but as commodity costs have come off from its peak, it has taken a price cut of 1.5 per cent. When commodity costs were up, the biscuits major had taken a cumulative price increase of about 22-23 per cent.