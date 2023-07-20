Home / Companies / News / US court allows M&M arm to keep producing, selling post-2020 Roxor version

US court allows M&M arm to keep producing, selling post-2020 Roxor version

Roxor was launched on March 2, 2018, to be sold in the US and Canada

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said a US court has allowed its subsidiary to keep producing and selling the post-2020 version of its off-road vehicle Roxor in the American market.

The Eastern District Court of Michigan on July 19, 2023, issued its opinion and order on Fiat Chrysler Automobile's (FCA's) renewed motion to enjoin the Post-2020 Roxor and based on its analysis declined to apply the safe distance rule to this case as sought by FCA, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

Accordingly, FCA's motion to enjoin the post-2020 ROXOR was denied, it added.

"With this ruling, Mahindra Automotive North America, a subsidiary of the company, continues to have no restraints on its ability to produce, sell and distribute the post-2020 Roxor in the US," the Mumbai-based auto major stated.

Roxor was launched on March 2, 2018, to be sold in the US and Canada.

Soon after, FCA lodged a complaint with the US International Trade Commission (ITC), alleging that it is a copy of Willys Jeep and design elements of Mahindra's product infringed some key design elements of Jeep.

Topics :Mahindra & MahindraUnited States

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 11:30 PM IST

