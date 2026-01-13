USK Capital acquires US-based snacking brand Go Raw

USK Capital, the family office of banker Uday Kotak, has acquired a seed-based snacking brand, Go Raw, in the United States, making it the office’s first investment outside India.

The office acquired a majority stake in Go Raw’s parent, Freeland Foods LLC, through one of the operating entities owned and controlled by USK Capital under the overseas direct investment route.

The acquisition is also the firm’s first investment in the consumer sector.

The sellers were Juggernaut Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, and other early-stage investors, the statement said.

“The desire for healthy eating is a growing global trend, and the US consumer is embracing the same. Go Raw has a successful track record of robust growth and a growing retail footprint in the US,” said Venkat Subramanian, chief investment officer, USK Capital.