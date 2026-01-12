PhysicsWallah targets opening 70 offline centres each year: CFO Sachdeva

Education company PhysicsWallah, which recently marked its D-street debut, is accelerating its offline push and is targeting opening nearly 70 physical centres each financial year, expanding its network to about 200 new centres by FY29.

In an exclusive conversation with Business Standard, the company’s chief financial officer, Amit Sachdeva, said: “We will open probably 70 centres each year from here. Over the next three years, we want to open up roughly 200 centres. Each centre takes in roughly ₹2–2.5 crore of capital expenditure.”

In line with the capital requirements, the company had earlier mentioned that it plans to deploy ₹460 crore of its initial public offering (IPO) proceeds for opening new offline and hybrid centres. Including the IPO proceeds of nearly ₹3,480 crore, the company’s current cash balance is upwards of ₹5,500 crore.

PhysicsWallah at present has nearly 300 offline centres, and with 200 new centres, it will have a physical footprint of 500 centres in the next three years. As part of its priorities post IPO, the company also plans to penetrate deeper into non-Hindi-speaking regions, especially the South Indian states. “One of the reasons for us to do the IPO was also to build up a trustworthy brand for the entire India. We are strong in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra, and Bihar, and the IPO process has now given us significant confidence of being a strong brand across India. We will go into southern states now and we have already opened up centres in the south,” Sachdeva noted.

Sachdeva shared that out of around 3.5 million students enrolled till September last year, nearly 85–90 per cent of enrolments were from the northern states. “We want at least 20 per cent of our enrolments to come from the southern states. Over the next 18–24 months, we want to be a significant player there and multiple innovations are also going on,” he added. The Noida-headquartered company is launching operations in nine Indian languages this year, and one of the company’s subsidiaries, Xylem Learning, is also expanding operations in Kerala and Karnataka. For investment in Xylem, which operates around 15–20 centres in Kerala, the ed-tech firm had kept aside ₹4.2 crore as part of its IPO proceeds.