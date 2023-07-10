Home / Companies / News / Utkarsh SFB sets price band of Rs 23-25 per share for its July 12 IPO

Utkarsh SFB sets price band of Rs 23-25 per share for its July 12 IPO

The offering includes a provision to reserve 1% of the total issue size for its employees, equating to Rs. 5 crore shares

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (USFB) on Monday set a price band of Rs. 23-Rs. 25 per share for its initial public offering (IPO) which opens on Wednesday and closes on Friday (July 14).

The price range represents a value of 2.3-2.5 times the face value of the bank's equity shares. The bank intends to generate Rs. 500 crore through the IPO, solely consisting of a fresh issue component. The offering includes a provision to reserve 1 percent of the total issue size for its employees, equating to Rs. 5 crore shares.

The bank said that it has maintained the second-highest provision coverage ratio among other small finance banks in the 2022-23 financial year. The lender primarily operates in rural and semi-urban regions and as of March 2023, it served a customer base of 3.59 million, predominantly located in these areas.

“We focus on the top 100 centres for deposits, that is why the large amount of deposit comes from those cities,” Govind Singh, chief executive officer, and managing director of USFB said. “The growth in advances is more in rural and semi-urban areas; this is not a mismatch but a strategy,” he added. 

Also Read

Utkarsh SFB, NSDL: IPO market revival still some time away, say analysts

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Primed for Prime Day, Amazon@10 goes from 100 product launches to 45,000

NCLT reserves order in Zee Entertainment, Sony India merger case

Start winding-up process for Jet Airways: Lenders tell Supreme Court

Europe's Airbus opens new assembly line for small jets in A380's shadow

RIL hits 13-month high on retail buyback, demerger of finance unit

Topics :Small Finance BanksIPO India

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story