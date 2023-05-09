

The Centre has been wooing multinational corporations through the production-linked incentive scheme and the semiconductor scheme, both of which provide incentives to companies. In a bid to woo big tech companies to invest in India in areas like laptops and semiconductor chips, communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will meet top executives of tech and semiconductor companies in the US, including HP, Dell, Intel and Google, among others.



In April, Apple became the first brand to cross the $5-billion export mark from India, at a time when it is seeking to reduce its dependence on China. India's Rs 76,000-crore semiconductor PLI scheme allows for uniform fiscal support of 50 per cent of project cost for semiconductor fabs across technology nodes and display manufacturing.