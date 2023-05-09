Home / Companies / News / Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

The Centre has been wooing global companies through the production-linked incentive scheme and the semiconductor scheme, both of which provide incentives to companies

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a bid to woo big tech companies to invest in India in areas like laptops and semiconductor chips, communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will meet top executives of tech and semiconductor companies in the US, including HP, Dell, Intel and Google, among others.
The Centre has been wooing multinational corporations through the production-linked incentive scheme and the semiconductor scheme, both of which provide incentives to companies.

India's Rs 76,000-crore semiconductor PLI scheme allows for uniform fiscal support of 50 per cent of project cost for semiconductor fabs across technology nodes and display manufacturing.
In April, Apple became the first brand to cross the $5-billion export mark from India, at a time when it is seeking to reduce its dependence on China.

Earlier, Business Standard reported that the Centre is close to approving a proposal by Micron Technology to set up an assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) facility in the country involving an investment of about $1 billion. The world's fifth largest semiconductor company, based in Idaho, USA, will use the facility to process some of its own wafers manufactured across the globe.
The $30.8 billion Micron is one of the world's largest players in memory and storage technologies, with 11 manufacturing sites across the US, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and China. Headed by Sanjay Mehrotra, who is of Indian origin and studied at BITS Pilani, Micron has been scouting around the globe for more than a year for a place to set up a semiconductor packaging facility.

Also Read

Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED thin-&-lightweight laptop in India: Details

Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21

Honor MagicBook X 14, X16 laptops available for purchase on Amazon India

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 available for pre-orders in India

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 go on sale in India: Price, specs

Mukesh Ambani's RIL has stock analysts most bullish in seven years

Adani Ports to pay $130 mn of debt early, $413 mn debt tendered for payment

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

JP Morgan ordered to pay Frank founder Javice's lawyers while they sue her

Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's

Topics :semiconductorLaptopsTech companiesInvestment

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story